FY2021 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $8.64 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ FY2022 earnings at $9.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.48.

MCD stock opened at $234.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.81. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

