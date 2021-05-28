Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Lifted by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.52. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BMO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$136.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$128.08.

Shares of BMO opened at C$126.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$67.57 and a one year high of C$127.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$117.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$104.76.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.