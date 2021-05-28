AXS Investments LLC Invests $423,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $645.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $265.36 and a one year high of $669.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $625.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.15.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

