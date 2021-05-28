AXS Investments LLC Invests $340,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Trip.com Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at about $19,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.53.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.