Geller Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $397.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.23. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,628 shares of company stock worth $40,844,221 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.65.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

