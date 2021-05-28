Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,799 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $235.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $242.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

