D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $81.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.29. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.70.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

