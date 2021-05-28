Stifel Nicolaus Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $490.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.08.
Shares of Intuit stock opened at $432.11 on Wednesday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $274.19 and a fifty-two week high of $445.65. The firm has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $414.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
