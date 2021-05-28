Stifel Nicolaus Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $490.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.08.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $432.11 on Wednesday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $274.19 and a fifty-two week high of $445.65. The firm has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $414.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

