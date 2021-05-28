86 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 86 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,230.11 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,378.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,317.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,206.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
