LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $113.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average of $98.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $116.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 74.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

