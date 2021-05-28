Boston Partners Has $26.05 Million Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Boston Partners decreased its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,130,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,479 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in GrafTech International were worth $26,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EAF stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

