Boston Partners Invests $30.91 Million in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,093,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,906,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968,006 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after buying an additional 642,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,270,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,712,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after buying an additional 523,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after buying an additional 158,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

ISBC stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

