ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,436 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.58% of ProAssurance worth $37,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist increased their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE:PRA opened at $24.53 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. As a group, analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

