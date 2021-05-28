3,004,812 Shares in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,004,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 655.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,067 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 45,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

