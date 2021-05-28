Boston Partners Sells 32,337 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,337 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $52,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. First Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

