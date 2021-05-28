Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) VP Sells 26,250 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $699,037.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.29. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

