LondonMetric Property’s (LMP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LMP. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 240 ($3.14).

LON LMP opened at GBX 237.60 ($3.10) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 225.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 224.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 203.40 ($2.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The stock has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 22.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

