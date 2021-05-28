HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.
HollyFrontier stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39.
In other news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $490,927 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,891 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at $353,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,231,000 after purchasing an additional 883,893 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.
About HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
