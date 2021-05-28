Citigroup Increases Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $72.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.28.

NYSE:TOL opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,012,336 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

