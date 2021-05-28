Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist cut Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $2,691,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $865,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

