MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.90 million.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 1.74. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

