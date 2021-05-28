Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie Sells 2,000 Shares

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $144,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,409,940.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jian Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $74,480.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Jian Xie sold 931 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $76.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

