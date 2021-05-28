Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) EVP John P. Sexton Sells 1,033 Shares

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $110.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

