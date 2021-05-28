Insider Selling: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Sells 12,358 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $452,797.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,127 shares in the company, valued at $35,985,133.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 10,594 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $377,782.04.

On Thursday, May 20th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 7,098 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $249,139.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 100 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,776 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $417,341.44.

On Friday, May 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,011 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $35,415.33.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 6,936 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $243,731.04.

On Monday, May 3rd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $560,112.96.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). On average, equities analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHAT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

