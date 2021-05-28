Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $320.00 at Barclays

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VEEV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.58.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $264.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.86. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $193.16 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $288,854.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares in the company, valued at $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after acquiring an additional 424,658 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

