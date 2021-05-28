Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Director Purchases $99,180.00 in Stock

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MO opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.