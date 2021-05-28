John Lewis Sims Sells 6,528 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at C$175,493.22.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$9.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.14. The firm has a market cap of C$12.16 billion and a PE ratio of 7.40. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$7.75 and a 12-month high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.1301337 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.75 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.82.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

