Contrasting SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) & Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SITE Centers and Brandywine Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 8 4 0 2.33 Brandywine Realty Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

SITE Centers presently has a consensus target price of $11.38, indicating a potential downside of 23.56%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $12.40, indicating a potential downside of 11.81%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Volatility and Risk

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 4.12% 1.07% 0.44% Brandywine Realty Trust 59.59% 17.45% 7.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SITE Centers and Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $416.76 million 7.53 $35.72 million $0.99 15.03 Brandywine Realty Trust $534.85 million 4.49 $305.53 million $1.39 10.12

Brandywine Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than SITE Centers. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. SITE Centers pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SITE Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brandywine Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats SITE Centers on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

