Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $387.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

