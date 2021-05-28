Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2,500.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 54,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 99,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after buying an additional 688,458 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,790,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $100.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

