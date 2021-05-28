Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,334,000 after purchasing an additional 258,583 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Textron by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 347,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 157,762 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,082,000 after purchasing an additional 232,426 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Textron by 332.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXT stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.88.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

