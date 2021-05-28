Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $62,000 Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 993 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 869,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,944,000 after buying an additional 35,221 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BNS opened at $67.02 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $67.22. The company has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

