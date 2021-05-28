Tranche Finance (SLICE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $810,348.00

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $17.06 million and $810,348.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00002328 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00079601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00020437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.67 or 0.00915907 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.17 or 0.09310386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00091138 BTC.

Tranche Finance is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

