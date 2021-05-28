Datamine (DAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $737,051.77

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $737,051.77 and approximately $153,657.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00114584 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002380 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.61 or 0.00697460 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,313,868 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

