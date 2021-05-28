Barrington Research Comments on Columbus McKinnon Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMCO. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

