The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLCE. Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.50.
PLCE stock opened at $97.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $103.33.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.
About The Children’s Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
Featured Story: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.