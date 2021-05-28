The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLCE. Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.50.

PLCE stock opened at $97.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $103.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

