DA Davidson Weighs in on Zscaler, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zscaler in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski anticipates that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZS. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $194.26 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $73.79 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of -134.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.23 and its 200-day moving average is $185.71.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,812 shares of company stock worth $14,759,243. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after purchasing an additional 604,934 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 60.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

