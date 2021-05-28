American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 169.1% from the April 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AMLM opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. American Lithium Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.
About American Lithium Minerals
