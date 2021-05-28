American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 169.1% from the April 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AMLM opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. American Lithium Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on investigating prospective lithium opportunities. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in 88 unpatented mining claims in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

