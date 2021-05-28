Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $39.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,934.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $41.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,480 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

