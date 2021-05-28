Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Issued By SVB Leerink

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.49.

Shares of A opened at $137.54 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $138.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,468,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,084,000 after acquiring an additional 40,711 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

