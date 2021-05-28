Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 653 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,027 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TER stock opened at $130.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.43. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

