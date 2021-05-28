Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $177.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.19. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

