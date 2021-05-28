Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 56 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $193.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.09 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

