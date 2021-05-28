Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $193.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $123.09 and a one year high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.53 and a 200 day moving average of $175.33.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

