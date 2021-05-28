AON (NYSE:AON) Given New $268.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $268.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.40.

AON stock opened at $253.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.50 and a 200-day moving average of $222.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. AON has a one year low of $177.21 and a one year high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AON will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 662.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after acquiring an additional 956,877 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4,280.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 649,143 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $134,780,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AON by 60.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

