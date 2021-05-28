NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $775.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $700.00 to $775.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $659.83.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $619.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.58 billion, a PE ratio of 89.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $335.17 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $595.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.42.

NVIDIA shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 40.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,076,228,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,933,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,815,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

