Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:MNR opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 252,720 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

