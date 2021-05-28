SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

SpartanNash has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $745.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

