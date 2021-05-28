First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

First US Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

Shares of FUSB stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. First US Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 million, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First US Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.