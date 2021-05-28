Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Frontline had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.38. Frontline has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

